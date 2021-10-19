Lack of vaccinated bus drivers wrecks evening schedule for LAUSD football, volleyball

Los Angeles Unified School District athletes spent 18 months unable to play sports because of COVID-19 protocols and now many are facing more obstacles because of a shortage of bus drivers following a mandate that they must be vaccinated.

According to a district memo sent to athletic directors Tuesday, effective this week, because of a shortage of vaccinated drivers, all athletic competition must begin at 4 p.m. or earlier. The first affected are football games and playoff volleyball matches. Basketball games next month will follow the same rules. So if this policy stands, no more Friday night football games for the rest of the season unless schools intervene.

The options now available to schools to have a night game are pay for private buses, use private car transportation or switch the game to Saturday, where games can be played any time.

There is at lease one exception this week. Lincoln (8-0) is scheduled to play Franklin (7-1) in the Kenny Washington Memorial Game to decide the Northern League championship. Lincoln coach Gabriel Cotero said the game has received approval to be played at 7 p.m.

Andy Moran, football coach at Eagle Rock and president of the coaches’ association, said, “The district didn’t think this was going to be as big a problem as it is. I didn’t realize so many bus drivers weren’t going to get vaccinated.”

Fairfax has filled out paperwork to transport players by private auto so it can play night football game on Friday at Palisades, athletic director Shane Cox said. Banning still intends to play Narbonne at 7 p.m. on Friday at Banning.

District employees were required to be vaccinated as of Oct. 15.

