LAUSD ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff. Displaced workers can apply for openings

A woman sits in a chair and talks to a health official at vaccination site.
Barbara Ferrer, left, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, talks to Tsolair Bitar, center, a sixth-grade teacher, after she received a COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. The LAUSD school board has lifted the district’s employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Howard BlumeStaff Writer 
Two years ago, the L.A. Unified School District set a high bar for COVID safety, telling employees: Get vaccinated or lose your job. That vaccine mandate — which achieved a 99% compliance rate among teachers — ended Tuesday following a 6-1 vote by the Board of Education.

The nation’s second-largest school system — widely viewed as a national pacesetter in strong COVID-19 safety measures early in the pandemic emergency — had been among the last public school systems to continue a mandate. LAUSD, however, has been under pressure to change course because of ongoing litigation. Officials stressed that their actions were based on evolving science. And no one made any apologies.

“Yes, this board approved, required vaccinations, as a means of reducing transmission, reducing the severity of a disease that in this community, across this country and across the world killed millions,” L.A. Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho said. “This was a necessary requirement, and it was adopted so that schools could reopen safely based on information that was known, then accepted, then verified, then validated ... not by speculation, but by scientists.”

“In 2023,” he added, “we face vastly different circumstances.”

Carvalho and others noted that the coronavirus has become endemic — it’s not going to go away — and also said that the need for a vaccine requirement is outdated due to evolving understanding about the virus, the successes and limitations of vaccines and the availability of therapeutics.

Board member George McKenna voted to preserve the requirement, saying it had saved lives and lessened the severity of the illness — and that it probably would still do so.

The district on Tuesday did not provide the number of employees who declined to be vaccinated or lost jobs. Hundreds of unvaccinated teachers were initially accommodated by allowing them to transfer to online academies that were set up after most students returned to in-person instruction in the fall of 2021.

But at least 250 teachers have lost jobs since then, as optional online enrollment has steadily declined, said Mark Muskrath, an unvaccinated virtual academy teacher who has closely followed the fate of unvaccinated teachers and related litigation against the school system.

Muskrath added that an estimated 500 nonteaching workers also lost jobs — with no recourse to work at a virtual academy.

Officials said unvaccinated former employees would not automatically reclaim jobs but could be considered for open positions.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

