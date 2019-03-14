Malik Jackson signs with Eagles while sporting Birmingham High letterman’s jacket

Birmingham football coach Jim Rose received a text from an assistant coach on Thursday bragging about former Patriot star Malik Jackson wearing a Birmingham letterman’s jacket to his introductory news conference with the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I think he’s had that one specially made since he’s gotten larger,” Rose said.
Jackson, a defensive lineman, graduated from Birmingham with his twin brother, Marquis, in 2008. He signed a three-year deal worth as much as $30 million.
He has returned to Birmingham to run a free camp for kids during the summer.