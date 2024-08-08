Dorsey’s offensive line should make an impact in City Section football
If success starts with a good offensive line, Dorsey High might be ready for a resurgent 2024 season.
The Dons’ offensive line has size and experience.
It starts with left tackle Alonzo Holmes, 6 feet 3, 255 pounds and a transfer from L.A. Cathedral who’s also the captain. His father, Darryl, is the Dons’ offensive coordinator under coach Stafon Johnson.
There’s also Michael McDonald (6-6, 315), Chris Barnett (6-3, 280), King Jackson (6-6, 300) and Derek Armstrong (6-3, 305).
Dorsey could be the prime challenger to King/Drew in the Coliseum League this season.
