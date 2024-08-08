Advertisement
Dorsey’s offensive line should make an impact in City Section football

Dorsey’s big offensive line features, from left, Chris Barnett, King Jackson, Derek Armstrong, Mike McDonald and Alonzo Holmes.
(Brandon Tolson)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
If success starts with a good offensive line, Dorsey High might be ready for a resurgent 2024 season.

The Dons’ offensive line has size and experience.

It starts with left tackle Alonzo Holmes, 6 feet 3, 255 pounds and a transfer from L.A. Cathedral who’s also the captain. His father, Darryl, is the Dons’ offensive coordinator under coach Stafon Johnson.

There’s also Michael McDonald (6-6, 315), Chris Barnett (6-3, 280), King Jackson (6-6, 300) and Derek Armstrong (6-3, 305).

Dorsey could be the prime challenger to King/Drew in the Coliseum League this season.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

