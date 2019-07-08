Dodgers manager Dave Roberts would like a White House invitation to decline

The blend of confidence and candor befits his status as he prepares to manage the National League at the All-Star Game in Cleveland on Tuesday night. Roberts has never felt more secure as manager of the Dodgers. Any howls for his dismissal have quieted. He hammered out a four-year contract extension over the winter. He presides over the presumptive favorite to win the National League pennant, a colossus on pace for 106 wins, a group he believes is the best he has managed in his four years at the helm.