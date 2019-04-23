Russell Wilson buys $12,000 in Amazon stock for each 13 of his linemen

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson bought each of his offensive linemen a Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar for Christmas last year. That’s a pretty nice gift — those suckers go for about $500 each.
But now that he’s the highest paid player in the NFL, Wilson wanted to do something really meaningful for the group of guys who played a huge role in getting him to that point.
“You sacrifice your physical and mental well-being to protect me, which in turn allows me to provide and care for my family,” the five-time Pro Bowl selection wrote in a letter to all 13 of his linemen, which was published online Monday by TMZ. “This does not go unnoticed and it is never forgotten.…
“When I sat down to think of ways to honor your dedication a dozen different ideas came to mind. Some were flashy, some were cool, but I wanted to give you something that had a lasting impact. Something that would affect the lives of you, your family, and your children.”
Wilson came up with a pretty cool idea, something he said he hopes will help those teammates prepare for life after football.
“I am gifting you and your family, $12,000 worth of Amazon stock to help you achieve your dreams,” wrote Wilson, who agreed to a four-year, $140-million extension with the Seahawks last week.
“You have invested in my life … this is my investment into yours.”