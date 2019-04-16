Russell Wilson agrees to $140 million contract extension with Seahawks

The idea of Wilson ever leaving Seattle has always seemed a stretch. Teams simply don't give up on quarterbacks with the kind of success he's had. Wilson has led the Seahawks to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, the only miss coming in 2017 when Seattle finished 9-7. He won a Super Bowl in his second season and got back to the championship game a year later before making the one major mistake of his career that will linger until he wins another title, throwing a goal line interception in the final minute when the Seahawks had a chance to take the lead on New England.