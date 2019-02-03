Advertisement

Pac-12 basketball roundup: Tres Tinkle scores 31, Kelley sets blocks mark as Oregon State beats Utah

By Associated Press
Feb 02, 2019 | 5:45 PM

Tres Tinkle scored 31 points and Kylor Kelley blocked six shots in Oregon State's 81-72 win over the Utah on Saturday, marking the first time the Beavers have swept the Colorado-Utah road trip.

Ethan Thompson had 13 points and Kelley also 13 points to help the Beavers (14-7, 6-3 Pac-12) win their third game in the last four to stay near the top of the conference standings.

Timmy Allen scored a career-best 24 points and Sedrick Barefield had 19 points for the Utes, who dropped a pair to the Oregon schools at home.

Tinkle, the conference's leading scorer, made 10 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and four assists (and six turnovers).
