Pac-12 basketball roundup: Tres Tinkle scores 31, Kelley sets blocks mark as Oregon State beats Utah

Tres Tinkle scored 31 points and Kylor Kelley blocked six shots in Oregon State's 81-72 win over the Utah on Saturday, marking the first time the Beavers have swept the Colorado-Utah road trip.
Ethan Thompson had 13 points and Kelley also 13 points to help the Beavers (14-7, 6-3 Pac-12) win their third game in the last four to stay near the top of the conference standings.
Timmy Allen scored a career-best 24 points and Sedrick Barefield had 19 points for the Utes, who dropped a pair to the Oregon schools at home.
Tinkle, the conference's leading scorer, made 10 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and four assists (and six turnovers).