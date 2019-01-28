Lakers, Clippers among West teams with big decisions to make at NBA trade deadline

“You can’t do all of one and not the other,” Joerger said about focusing solely on making the playoffs or long-term team building. “We’re trying to be as competitive as possible, and that’s where most development happens. To compete, to be in the playoff race, our goal is to be in the playoffs. That’s what it is. But at the same time, our guys are doing a great job of working, and you can see the development and the growth of so many of our young guys.”