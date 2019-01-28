Lakers pull away in sloppy game against Suns

Until then, the building had gotten quiet. The Lakers were in a sloppy contest against the Western Conference’s worst team, turning the ball over too much and letting the Phoenix Suns cut their once-sizable deficit to six.
Then Lance Stephenson livened up the building.
Within the span of 17 seconds in the fourth quarter, the Lakers guard hit two three-pointers that gave the Lakers a 14-point lead. At the break afterward, the Lakers played their sponsored “Air Band Cam” on the video board, where fans could imitate Stephenson’s favorite air guitar celebration. Even some ushers around the arena got in on the fun.
From then on, there was no doubt who would win the battle of short-handed teams. The Lakers beat the Suns 116-102. With the win the Lakers improved to 26-24 while the Suns fell to 11-41. Stephenson finished with 17 points on seven-of-10 shooting. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, 17 of them in the first half, making nine of 11 shots. He fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter.
Ivica Zubac notched a double double with 24 points and 16 rebounds. He fouled out in the closing minute of the game and checked out to a standing ovation started by Tyson Chandler and LeBron James.
James, Chandler and Kyle Kuzma sat in a row at the end of the bench throughout the game, James and Kuzma in black blazers and white shirts — Chandler wearing Lakers warm-ups. James is still recovering from a groin injury he suffered on Dec. 25. Kuzma is recovering from a hip injury he suffered in Houston on Jan. 19. Sunday’s game was the first Kuzma missed with that injury.
Lakers coach Luke Walton rested Chandler, whose minutes he felt were affecting his play.
With so many injuries, the Lakers started Michael Beasley for the first time this season.
The Lakers never trailed, at times leading by 17 points.