Lakers pull away in sloppy game against Suns

From then on, there was no doubt who would win the battle of short-handed teams. The Lakers beat the Suns 116-102. With the win the Lakers improved to 26-24 while the Suns fell to 11-41. Stephenson finished with 17 points on seven-of-10 shooting. Brandon Ingram scored 22 points, 17 of them in the first half, making nine of 11 shots. He fouled out of the game late in the fourth quarter.