Lakers' injury updates: LeBron James returns to full practice, Josh Hart sits out

After giving the Lakers a day off Friday, coach Luke Walton had a plan for practice Saturday, but it was short-lived. Just before practice started, the Lakers’ medical staff informed him that Josh Hart wouldn’t be able to participate in contact because of irritation in his knee.
It was news about par for the course with what the Lakers have been dealing with over the last few months.
Their injury situation is so bad right now that toward the end of Saturday’s practice, they only had nine healthy bodies available for a scrimmage. A video coordinator subbed in as the 10th player.
“It’s a balancing act because we know we need guys to practice and get better at things,” Walton said. “But we also know when you’re down in numbers, like we are, you also can’t push them too hard and not have them fresh for a game.”
While Walton expects Hart to play in Sunday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James, recovering from a Christmas Day groin injury, has been ruled out. Saturday marked the first time he participated in full-contact drills with the Lakers.
“This was the first time he’s been out there in the part of practice that involved that type of movement,” Walton said. “He looked good. He’s still really good at basketball, in case you guys were wondering.”
Kyle Kuzma, who has been playing with a hip strain since last Saturday in Houston, is questionable for Sunday’s game.
And, of course, Lonzo Ball remains out with a severely sprained left ankle in which he tore a ligament last Saturday.
“I’ve never broke a bone, but I thought that might have been it, but hearing 4-6 weeks is not that bad,” Ball said, speaking for the first time since sustaining his injury. “That’s never happened to me before. It was kind of like a freaky play. I don’t know really what happened. It happened kind of fast. I remember my leg pretty much just going like that and kind of popping out. That’s what it was.”
Ball walked around wearing a boot on his left foot Saturday at the Lakers practice facility, having been freed from crutches the day before. His days are filled with rehab — even during games when Ball hasn’t been on the bench with his teammates.
It was a disappointing injury for him, having started the season with the goal of playing in all 82 games. Ball had also been playing his best basketball of the season.
“I just had a good talk with my coaches,” Ball said of the stretch before the injury. “We had a little meeting. And I talked to a couple of my teammates and kind of like turned things around. Just got more focused, I guess, and just went back to having fun.”
The injury came at a difficult time for the Lakers. They were already down James and Rajon Rondo.
Rondo returned Thursday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 assists. But as he got better, others’ health deteriorated.
Kuzma didn’t look like himself against the Timberwolves.
“It’s just when he plays a lot of minutes, and he hits the ground a lot,” Walton said. “So I think it’s just not healing as quickly as he would like. So we knew we were shutting him down yesterday and today. We’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow. Hopefully on two days’ rest he’s feeling better. I told him if he’s moving like he was last game, I don’t want him playing tomorrow.”
While Kuzma is not inclined to miss games, he didn’t argue that point with Walton.
“It’s not fair to him, it’s not fair to his teammates,” Walton said. “The main thing is to me, when you’re not moving right, you’re more likely to get hurt anyways. We can’t have him getting hurt. He’s a tough kid. I know he wants to play.”