NFL notes: Marcus Mariota misses Titans practice but hopes to play against Colts

— New York Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson was held out of practice for what coach Todd Bowles calls “an in-house matter.” Both Bowles and Johnson declined after practice to discuss details of their conversation, saying only that it was between them. Johnson said he expects to return to practice Thursday and play at New England in the season finale Sunday. Johnson is listed on the team's first injury report of the week as having not practiced with the reason being “not injury related.”