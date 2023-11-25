Chargers at Ravens matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Besides having six of his passes dropped, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert spent a lot of time running for his life against the Green Bay Packers last week. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert was the NFL’s highest-graded quarterback of Week 11, based on Pro Football Focus’ analysis. His 21-for-36 performance against Green Bay included six dropped passes. Still, the Chargers had two possessions in the final three minutes trailing 23-20 and netted only five yards on nine plays. This offense also failed in game-ending situations against Miami and Dallas. Herbert did direct a late field-goal drive to force overtime at Tennessee in Week 2, but the Chargers eventually lost anyway. Baltimore doesn’t figure to make matters any more comfortable for Herbert. The Ravens lead the NFL in sacks and are second in points given up. Only two defenses have been stingier against the pass, helping Baltimore move into the AFC’s No. 1 playoff spot. Just one quarterback has thrown for more than 250 yards against this defense, and Detroit’s Jared Goff needed 53 attempts to reach 284 yards. Baltimore won, by the way, 38-6. Because of injuries and a ho-hum running game, the Chargers’ offense at times has been reduced to Herbert and receiver Keenan Allen, who at age 31 and in his 11th year is having his best season. He leads the league with 83 catches and is fourth with 1,011 yards.