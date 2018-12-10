NFL review and preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs is must-see

This season, Mahomes is the league’s leading MVP candidate and is atop the passing charts with a symmetrical 4,300 yards and 43 touchdowns. He’s coming off a 377-yard, two-touchdown performance in a 27-24 overtime victory against Baltimore that might have been his most impressive outing of the season, even though his numbers weren’t as gaudy as in other games. The Ravens entered with the league’s No. 1 defense, and Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill was hobbled by a heel injury (yet still made a 48-yard reception on fourth-and-nine late in the fourth quarter).