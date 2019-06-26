Women’s World Cup on TV: England and Norway kick off the quarterfinals

The buzz: Seven of the eight quarterfinalists are from Europe, with only the U.S. win over Spain in the round of 16 preventing a clean sweep. But one of those teams will go home after this quarterfinal. Norway has won 12 of its previous 18 meetings with England, outscoring it 38-12, but it hasn’t beaten a European team in Women’s World Cup play since 2003. England, ranked third in the world, has been in better form recently, cruising through group play here before posting its third straight shutout in a 3-0 win over Cameroon in the round of 16.