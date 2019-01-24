Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

Ligue 1: The battle for the French title never really developed with unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain winning its first 14 games, ending all suspense by the end of November. Lille remains the closest pursuer but it is 13 points back and will fall even further behind without a result Friday at Marseille (BeIN Sports, 11:45 a.m. PT). Lille has won four in a row in all competition while Marseille has won just once since Christmas and recently lost captain Dimitri Payet for three weeks to a knee injury, a hole the team tried to fill Wednesday by acquiring Mario Balotelli on a transfer from Nice.