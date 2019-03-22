Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

The Americas: Lionel Messi returns to the national team for the first time since last summer’s World Cup when Argentina plays Venezuela on Friday in Madrid, a short trip for Messi, who plays his club soccer in Barcelona (BeIN Sports, 12:50 p.m. PDT). Argentina has gone 4-1-1 under interim coach Lionel Scaloni since the early World Cup exit in Russia, outscoring opponents 11-1. That’s earned Scaloni an extended stay through this summer’s Copa America. Mexico also has a new coach in former Atlanta United manager Tata Martino, who will be on the sidelines for the first time with El Tri on Friday in San Diego for a friendly against Chile (UDN, UniMas, 6:30 p.m. PDT).