Women’s World Cup on TV: Sweden looks for convincing result

The buzz: Sweden’s World Cup got off to shaky start, with its game against stubborn Chile scoreless heading into the final minutes. The Swedes got serious at that point, with goals from Kosovare Asllani (83rd minute) and Madelen Janogy (four minutes into stoppage time) producing a sigh of relief and a 2-0 victory, Sweden’s first in the group stage since 2011. To get the attention of the rest of the field here, they’ll need a more convincing result against Thailand, which was dismantled 13-0 by the U.S. in its opener. A win would send Sweden to the round of 16, continuing the European domination of this tournament. Thailand, playing in its second Women’s World Cup, probably would be satisfied with a goal. The Thais have lost their last six games by a combined 31-3.