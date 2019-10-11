Soccer on TV: U.S. plays in Nations League; qualifying for 2020 Euros resumes

Most domestic leagues around the world have paused this weekend for the penultimate FIFA international break of the year. In CONCACAF, teams will busy themselves with the newly formed Nations League tournament while in Europe qualifying for the European Championships resumes.

The Americas: The U.S. and Mexico open play in the first Nations League on Friday with the Americans and Christian Pulisic playing host to Cuba in Washington (FS1, TUDN, Unimas, 4 p.m. PT), and Mexico — once beaten under new manager Tata Martino — traveling to Bermuda (TUDN, Unimas, 6 p.m. PT).

Europe: Group-play qualifying for the 2020 Euros continues this weekend and one of the most interesting match-ups will see France (5-1-0), the reigning World Cup champion that is tied for the lead in Group H, playing at third-place Iceland (4-2-0) on Friday (ESPN2, TUDN, Unimas, 11:30 a.m. PT). On Saturday unbeaten Spain (6-0-0), averaging nearly three goals a game, travels to Oslo where it will meet a Norwegian team (2-1-3) that needs a win to keep alive its hopes of advancing to next summer’s tournament. (TUDN, Unimas, 11:30 a.m. PT)