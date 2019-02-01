Todd Gurley: Rams won't try Philly Special because Jared Goff 'can't catch'

The Rams are looking to upset the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, a feat accomplished by the Philadelphia Eagles last year.
A standout moment from that game was a trick play by the Eagles on fourth down from the Patriots 1, when tight end Trey Burton threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles.
That play, of course, was the Philly Special.
So do the Rams have an L.A. Special in store for the Patriots, seeing how successful the play was a year ago? Nope, Rams running back Todd Gurley said Thursday, giving a simple reason why.
“Goff can’t catch,” Gurley said of Rams quarterback Jared Goff, according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post.
In his three NFL seasons, Goff has always been the one throwing the passes and has never had one thrown his way. He did catch two passes for 10 yards during his college career at California, but overall that doesn’t seem to be the two-time Pro Bowl selection’s thing.
But then again, Foles had never been targeted for a pass during his NFL career before the Super Bowl either. And look how the element of surprise worked out for the Eagles.