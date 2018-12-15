Nick Foles' father always had seen Eagles quarterback as something (Philly) special

The elder Foles spoke to The Times this week about Philadelphia’s improbable championship run last season, one that got off to a shaky start but ended with his son hoisting the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl MVP. The elder Foles declined to discuss any specifics he might know about Sunday’s game, only to say, “It’s a different day this weekend. All that’s behind you. All the accolades, all the things that have been done and said, you’ve got to show up on Sunday.”