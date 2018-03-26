California Inc.: Fasten your seat belt — Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' is here

Monday's Business section features a book excerpt recounting the challenges Elon Musk faced in getting SpaceX off the ground. "We had to be super scrappy," Musk said. "If we did it the standard way, we would have run out of money. For many years, we were week to week on cash flow, within weeks of running out of money. It definitely creates a mind-set of smart spending. Be scrappy or die: Those were our two options."