Essential Arts & Culture: A new Iceman Cometh to Broadway, singing the blues at the Wallis, and paintings of history

Andrew Lloyd Weber's "School of Rock" has landed at the Hollywood Pantages and Times reviewer Margaret Gray was in the audience, ready to rock out. Until she began to ponder the meaning of a hit Broadway musical about music that is supposed to be about rebellion. "Can 'School of Rock' be seen as a celebration of the death of rock 'n' roll? The total co-opting of rock music as a profit-generating tool of the capitalist hegemony?" she asks. "Those questions inevitably lead to another, more chilling still: What if rock 'n' roll has always been a profit-generating tool of the capitalist hegemony?" Big questions amid the fun times. Los Angeles Times