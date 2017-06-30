Essential Arts & Culture: Visceral border art, a 'guileless' Wilshire Grand, must-see African sculpture

Happy Fourth, Los Angeles! May your buns be firm and your apple pie sweet. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer for the Los Angeles Times, with your weekly dose of important culture news and dog videos:

A visceral border experience

Emannuel Lubezki Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki created a VR project, "Carne y Arena," that explores the contentious U.S.-Mexico border. Filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu and cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki created a VR project, "Carne y Arena," that explores the contentious U.S.-Mexico border. (Emannuel Lubezki)

Mexican film director Alejandro G. Iñárritu has created a VR experience that places the viewer in the Sonoran desert in the middle of a perilous border crossing. It goes on view at LACMA on Sunday, but I got an advance peek — and was left shaken. Its story of a dangerous crossing fits right in with key narratives that have shaped U.S. identity. (Think: Mayflower.) Los Angeles Times

Plus, I spoke with Press Play about my experience inside the installation. KCRW

L.A. welcomes the Wilshire Grand

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times The Wilshire Grand opened this month as the tallest building in Los Angeles. The Wilshire Grand opened this month as the tallest building in Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The new Wilshire Grand Center opened on Friday — and it is now the tallest building west of the Mississippi. Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne paid a visit to the structure, designed by longtime L.A. firm AC Martin Partners. He found that it has “a certain guileless charisma.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, in his weekly Sunday Calendar column, Hawthorne looks at how a young generation of architects have used design, installation and performance to play with ideas of impermanence and informality in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Los Angeles Times

Must-see: ‘Beautiful’ show of African sculpture

LACMA Royal tomb guardians, carved circa 1897, from Madagascar's Sakalava culture, in "The Inner Eye" at LACMA. Royal tomb guardians, carved circa 1897, from Madagascar's Sakalava culture, in "The Inner Eye" at LACMA. (LACMA)

Times art critic Christopher Knight reports that an exhibition of African sculpture at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art may be the “most flat-out beautiful museum exhibition in Los Angeles so far this year.” The show, titled “The Inner Eye: Vision and Transcendence in African Arts,” brings together about 100 sculptures that date from the 13th to the 19th century. You have until July 9. Do not miss! Los Angeles Times

A critic’s letter

Chris Whitaker Ted L. Nancy (Barry Marder) in "Letters From a Nut by Ted. L. Nancy" at the Geffen Playhouse. Ted L. Nancy (Barry Marder) in "Letters From a Nut by Ted. L. Nancy" at the Geffen Playhouse. (Chris Whitaker)

Times theater critic Charles McNulty wrote his review for “Letters From a Nut by Ted L. Nancy,” currently on view at the Geffen Playhouse, in the form of a letter — one that reads like the most scathing Dear John. “I hope you will keep your good fortune in mind when I say to you, with all due respect, the show is not very good,” writes McNulty. “And by ‘not very good’ I’m avoiding saying something much harsher.” Oh, burn. Los Angeles Times

Berlin vs. L.A. music scenes

Iko Freese / drama-berlin.de Barrie Kosky's Komische Oper production of Paul Abraham's "Ball im Savoy" in Berlin. Barrie Kosky's Komische Oper production of Paul Abraham's "Ball im Savoy" in Berlin. (Iko Freese / drama-berlin.de)

Times classical music critic Mark Swed looks at how Los Angeles stacks up against Berlin, one of the globe’s classical music capitals. L.A. has plenty to crow about, he reports: “More new music likely came from the L.A. Phil than from all other major American orchestras combined.” But L.A. “may never come close to catching up with Berlin when it comes to opera.” Los Angeles Times

Plus, Swed attended a two-day conference at the Music Academy of the West that surveyed the state of classical music. Los Angeles Times

In the galleries (and the desert)

Steve Appleford Performance artist Kembra Pfahler backstage at a "Summer Happening" at the Broad in Los Angeles. Performance artist Kembra Pfahler backstage at a "Summer Happening" at the Broad in Los Angeles. (Steve Appleford)

The arts team has been hitting the gallery scene hard. Christopher Knight got a gander at Joel Holmberg’s highly intriguing paintings of toilets at Michael Benevento Gallery and sculptures by Tatsuo Kawaguchi at Kayne Griffin Corcoran that he says collide “French Dada with Zen koan.”

Times contributing reviewer David Pagel was moved by the “oddly powerful” paintings of Chris Finley at Chimento Contemporary and the “thrilling” pointilist drawings of Eric Beltz at CB1 Gallery, works that make space and time “elastic.”

Reviewer Leah Ollman reports that the Getty Research Institute’s “Concrete Poetry: Words and Sounds in Graphic Space” is a “terrifically lively” exploration of visual, spatial and other types poetry. Los Angeles Times