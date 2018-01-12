Essential Arts & Culture: Leonard Bernstein at 100, MLK tribute, peeling back the White House facade

The new year has barely gotten started, but the cultural events are blazing — with tributes to Leonard Bernstein, the civil rights movement in dance, the L.A. Art Show and an artist who pries open the significance of White House architecture. I’m Carolina A. Miranda, staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, with the week’s top culture stories:

THE YEAR OF LENNY

On the first day of 2018, orchestras in cities around the world — including Tehran — kicked off the year by playing works by composer Leonard Bernstein. The occasion? It’s the 100th anniversary of the composer’s birth. “He was the first great American conductor,” writes Times classical music critic Mark Swed. “He became the first classical music television star. He proved an inspired educator and first-rate pianist. He was the first internationally esteemed conductor everyone, whether you knew him or not, called by the familiar Lenny.” The year will bring us a lot of Lenny, says Swed, but not necessary the Lenny we need. Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times Leonard Bernstein conducts Mahler at the Hollywood Bowl in 1983. Leonard Bernstein conducts Mahler at the Hollywood Bowl in 1983. (Los Angeles Times)

CLASSICAL NOTES

And since we’re on the subject of classical music, Mark Swed has been an extraordinarily busy man this week, reporting on myriad concerts around town. These include:

— A “stupendous” recital by 2018 Gilmore Artist Award winner Igor Levit at the Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. Writes Swed: “If there was still any doubt that Levit has the making of a great pianist, Saturday’s recital put that to utter rest.” Los Angeles Times

Robbie Lawrence / Philharmonic Society of Orange County Pianist Igor Levit has been honored with the 2018 Gilmore Artist Award. Pianist Igor Levit has been honored with the 2018 Gilmore Artist Award. (Robbie Lawrence / Philharmonic Society of Orange County)

— A mixed program of work that included pieces by Dukas, Ravel and Debussy performed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic and led by German conductor and composer Matthias Pintscher, who may be a candidate for the music director position at the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. “His conducting style is relatively broad,” writes Swed, “a little heavy and somewhat reserved, all of which can disguise his impressive command of a score.” Los Angeles Times

— Sicilian violinist’s Fabio Biondi’s program devoted to Vivaldi’s Farewell Concertos at Walt Disney Concert Hall, written during the composer’s tragic last year of life. Los Angeles Times

Plus, Times contributor Richard S. Ginnell reports on Itzhak Perlman’s presentation, with the L.A. Phil, of Bach’s Concerto in A Minor, as well as works by Brahms and Elgar. Feeling like you missed the boat? There will be another performance on Saturday. Los Angeles Times

Marie Mazzucco Violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman. Violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman. (Marie Mazzucco)

OROZCO AT L.A. ART SHOW

Amid the many commercial art displays at the massive L.A. Art Show, which runs through Sunday at the L.A. Convention Center, is an unusual video mapping projection of murals by Mexico’s José Clemente Orozco. On view at DIVERSEartLA, a section of the L.A. Art Show curated by Marisa Caichiolo, the multimedia installation of murals from MUSA, the Museum of the Arts at Guadalajara, is part of an attempt by the organizers “to bring a more museum-driven element to the annual fair,” writes Catherine Womack. “It’s not something you will buy a poster to have in your house,” MUSA exhibition and education director Laura Ayala says. Los Angeles Times

MUSA "Man Creator and Rebel" by Jose Clemente Orozco. "Man Creator and Rebel" by Jose Clemente Orozco. (MUSA)

DANCE AND MLK

The Lula Washington Dance Theatre is in the midst of a three-night run at the Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center (the last night is Saturday!). Contributing reviewer Laura Bleiberg had a look at the first night of the show, which featured works by four African American choreographers, including Washington’s own piece, “The Movement,” depicting the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., and the civil rights movement. The show, she writes, serves as a reminder of “the joys and responsibilities we all have to make a better world.” Los Angeles Times

Kevin Parry / The Wallis Lula Washington Dance Theatre performs "The Movement." Lula Washington Dance Theatre performs "The Movement." (Kevin Parry / The Wallis)

PEELING BACK THE WHITE HOUSE

Rodney McMillian is taking on the White House — quite literally. In an installation for the Contemporary Austin in Texas, the L.A. artist invites viewers to peel back the neoclassical architecture of the White House to view a film that ruminates, in abstracted ways, on white supremacy. Buildings such as the White House, the artist tells me, “purport ideologies around democracy and possibilities that those ideals espouse. I’ve been intrigued with them as symbols, but also in asking if the institutions are doing the job that the elected officials are slated to do. Or, for whom are they doing the job?” Los Angeles Times

Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times Rodney McMillian with pieces of an installation that will go on view at the Contemporary Austin. Rodney McMillian with pieces of an installation that will go on view at the Contemporary Austin. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

THEATER THERAPY

The experimental theater company Poor Dog Group recently brought in a therapist to hold group sessions for members of the troupe. The group decided to tape the sessions and turn them into a play titled “Group Therapy.” The production has its weaknesses, including sound that is a bit “grab bag,” writes Times theater critic Charles McNulty. But the most interesting moments come “when the ensemble members, either reenacting group therapy scenes or commenting on them, reveal the wounds of being young, gifted and avant-garde in a society that prefers its culture prepackaged.” Los Angeles Times