2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Complete list of nominations

The nominees for the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced Wednesday. Actresses Niecy Nash and Olivia Munn revealed the nominees at a ceremony in West Hollywood.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” topped the film categories with four nominations, including ensemble cast.

On the TV side, HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “GLOW” each earned four nominations.

Below is the complete list of this year’s nominees.

Film

Performance by a cast in a motion picture:

Performance by a female actor in a leading role:

Performance by a male actor in a leading role:

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name"

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound"

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, "The Big Sick"

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird"

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Television

Performance by an ensemble in a drama series:

"The Crown" | Review

“Game of Thrones" | Review

“The Handmaid's Tale" | Review

"Stranger Things"

”This Is Us”

Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:

"black-ish"

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

"GLOW"

"Orange Is the New Black"

"Veep"

Performance by a female actor in a drama series:

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Performance by a male actor in a drama series:

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Performance by a female actor in a comedy series:

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Performance by a male actor in a comedy series:

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace"

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries: