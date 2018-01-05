“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Big Little Lies” were the top winners at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. Both the darkly comic film and the HBO limited series ended the night with four wins a piece in their respective motion picture and television categories. The 75th awards kicked off with Seth Meyers tackling Hollywood’s sexual misconduct and gender inequality head on in an opening monologue that also included the host joking about a presidential run for Cecil B. DeMille Award honoree Oprah Winfrey. She answered the call with an acceptance speech that inspired others to seriously consider the possibility.
Oprah Winfrey declares a 'new day on the horizon' in a speech that stirs hope (in some) of a presidential run
|Meredith Blake
We all have lived too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up.
Oprah Winfrey may not be running for president — yet — but on Sunday, it felt like she was kicking off her campaign.
Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 75th Golden Globes on a night focused on sexual harassment within the entertainment business, the talk show guru brought the crowd of black-clad celebrities to their feet with a rousing speech about the power of speaking out against abuse and injustice.
Even before she took the stage, Winfrey was the center of attention. In his opening monologue, host Seth Meyers joked about his hope that she’d run for president (with Tom Hanks as her vice presidential running mate). Award winners Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” and Rachel Brosnahan of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” both gave Winfrey shout-outs in their acceptance speeches.
Women in black take over the Golden Globes in a show of solidarity against sexual harassment and gender inequality
|Lorraine Ali
Last January, women marched in cities across the U.S. in a show of solidarity against the patriarchy. A year later, the protest came to the red carpet. Sunday night at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, hundreds of women, and men, chose to speak about gender parity and sexual harassment instead of their designers. And instead of pink, they wore black.
Days before the ceremony, 300 powerful women in Hollywood announced the Time’s Up campaign, an initiative to draw attention to sexual harassment in the industry and beyond, and asked Globe attendees to wear black. Virtually all of them did, creating what Meryl Streep called “a thick black line” that wound its way up the red carpet and into the Beverly Hilton, where winner after winner thanked the power of women rather than the usual laundry list of power brokers.
The evening hit a crescendo when, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award, Oprah Winfrey brought the house down with a speech calling for the day when no woman would have to say “Me too”; Barbra Streisand expressed shock that she was the only woman to receive a Globe for best director, and even Thelma and Louise (Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon) were resurrected to announce one of the evening’s top awards, perhaps to show how far the industry has, and has not, come since they drove off that cliff 27 years ago rather than return to their limited lives.
Tommy Wiseau reveals what he would have said on stage at the Golden Globes
|Mark Olsen
On a night that will be remembered mostly for its somber attire, sober attitude and that rousing speech from Oprah Winfrey, there was at least one glimmer of the classic, madcap unpredictability of the Golden Globes. That was provided, appropriately enough, by James Franco, Tommy Wiseau and the inside-out making-of tale “The Disaster Artist.”
When Franco won lead actor in a motion picture, comedy or musical for his portrayal of Wiseau, Franco grabbed his younger brother and costar Dave Franco and dragged him onstage. And then from somewhere far, far in the back of the room came Wiseau, barreling onstage at the elder Franco’s exhortation. As Wiseau reached the stage he headed straight for the microphone, but James Franco physically blocked him from it.
Franco instead read a speech from his phone, saying of Wiseau “Nineteen years ago he was stuck in traffic, from the Golden Globes, he said to his best friend Greg,” — and here Franco briefly launched into Wiseau’s distinctive, unplaceable accent — “‘Golden Globes, so what, I’m not invited. I know they don’t want me, guy with accent, long hair, so I show them. I don’t wait for Hollywood, I make my own movie.’”
Resuming in his own voice, Franco continued, “I am very happy to share this moment with him today.”
The men in (all) black at the 75th Golden Globes
|Adam Tschorn
'Three Billboards' and 'Big Little Lies' are the top winners of a very different kind of Golden Globes awards
|Josh Rottenberg
The Golden Globes are, by reputation, the loosest, booziest and most decidedly unserious ceremony on Hollywood’s awards season calendar, with the awards themselves quite often the butt of the joke. Hosting the awards in 2016, Ricky Gervais repeatedly savaged them as “meaningless.”
But, in a year that has seen the entertainment industry upended by a wave of sexual harassment scandals, the 75th Golden Globes flipped the script. At Sunday evening’s ceremony, everything — from the black dresses women wore on the red carpet in solidarity to the jokes and speeches to the winners themselves — seemed freighted with meaning.
“It’s 2018 — marijuana is finally allowed and sexual harassment finally isn’t,” show host Seth Meyers said, summing up the sense of change in the air.
In what has been one of the most wide open awards seasons in years, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. offered little clarity, spreading its love among a handful of top contenders. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Lady Bird” and “The Shape of Water” all took home major prizes, while other critical favorites such as “Dunkirk,” “Get Out,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “The Post” left empty-handed.
The social crush at the post-Golden Globes Fox-Hulu party
|Tre'vell Anderson
By 10 p.m., the Fox, FX, Hulu party was at capacity. The fire marshal was only letting in new guests as earlier guests exited.
While “The Handmaid’s Tale’s” Samira Wiley, who took the stage at the Golden Globes when the Margaret Atwood-based Hulu show won for best drama TV series, danced in a reserved section of the party, author and activist Janet Mock, who serves as a writer of FX’s upcoming “Pose,” was leaving.
Inside, the room dripped in gold. The dance floor was crowded as Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” segued into OutKast’s “Hey Ya.”
Here are some of the party’s social highlights as witnessed by the L.A. Times’ Jen Yamato and others on the scene:
Style standouts from the 75th Golden Globes
|Adam Tschorn
In keeping with the more serious mood on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, we have decided to break with our tradition of presenting our best- and worst-dressed photo gallery. Instead, we present to you our style standouts.
Also, here’s why we think this year’s Golden Globes black-dress blackout is good for fashion.
Women wear the pants at the 75th Golden Globes
|Kathryn Romeyn
“Tonight is about women wearing the pants,” said Alison Brie at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday, “so I chose to literally wear the pants.”
The “GLOW” actress channeled a modern Audrey Hepburn in a strapless sweetheart ensemble by Vassilis Zoulias that comprised a full skirt nipping into a pant leg.
Her dress-pants combo look was a popular one on the red carpet, which was lined with stars in creative versions of all black in support of the Time’s Up movement.
This is why Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. President Meher Tatna didn't wear black
|Lesley McKenzie
With an all-black dress code prevailing on the red carpet at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday, Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. President Meher Tatna went against the tide in an embellished red ensemble — and for good reason.
“It’s a cultural thing,” the Indian journalist told “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet, explaining her conscious decision to wear brightly colored traditional garb on an otherwise somber red carpet. “When you have a celebration, you don’t wear black.”
What’s more, Tatna, who assumed the presidency of the entertainment journalist organization last June, told “ET” that she had also picked out the dress with her mother, who would be watching the show in Mumbai. “So she would be appalled if I were to [have] worn black. And so this is for my mom.”
Red-carpet rewind: A video fashion recap of the 75th Golden Globes red carpet
|Adam Tschorn
A black-dress blackout, a surfeit of sequins, a bumper crop of bare shoulders and a whole lot of monochrome menfolk — those were some of the memorable moments from the red-carpet arrivals at the 75th Golden Globes on Sunday night.
With the first major awards show of 2018 in the rearview mirror, I sat down with The Times’ Jesse Goddard to recap the evening through the fashion lens and discuss what clues, if any, the evening’s takeaway trends might hold in the seasonal sartorial slog toward the Academy Awards in March.
Power is the new black on the red carpet at the Golden Globes »
Meet the designer behind Connie Britton's 'Poverty Is Sexist' sweater
|Kathryn Romeyn
Connie Britton’s 75th Golden Globes ensemble killed two birds, you might say, with one sweater: She supported the Time’s Up movement by wearing all black and brought awareness to Bono’s female-focused One Campaign with her feminist-minded statement sweater. The black cashmere crewneck was emblazoned with an embroidered declaration that “Poverty Is Sexist.”
The maker of the hand-sewn sweater — and one reading simply “Equality” worn by Kristen Bell, who stayed home sick from the show — is New York-based label Lingua Franca, which launched its tops embroidered with hip-hop lyrics on Net-a-Porter in 2016 and has since found fans including Leonardo DiCaprio and Christy Turlington. The name Lingua Franca means “the common language.”
Lingua Franca founder Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, who also founded the site Guest of a Guest, said in an email Sunday, “I never intended to put political statements on these sweaters. [But] after the election, the mood among our embroiderers was dismal to say the least. We have over 45 women sewing [the sweaters’ slogans by hand], all from diverse backgrounds, and many are immigrants to the U.S. I felt helpless; I think we all did. It became clear to me that we all have a voice and that we all can use that voice to make a statement.”
Why Barbra Streisand's hope for women directors at Sunday's Golden Globes sounded like 1984
|Los Angeles Times
One of the most eye-opening moments at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards came when Barbra Streisand, presenting the night’s final award for best picture, drama, said, “Backstage I heard they said I was the only woman to get the best director award. And you know, that was 1984: That was 34 years ago!
“Folks, time’s up! We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director,” she insisted. “There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women.”
After an awards night with so many hopeful moments, where women seemed to be taking back the narrative on the red carpet, in their acceptance speeches and in the number of awards going to women-centered projects, it was a stinging dose of reality.
No women were nominated for a directing Golden Globe this year. While the Greta Gerwig-directed “Lady Bird” won the Globe for best musical or comedy picture, Gerwig was snubbed in the directors’ category as was “Mudbound’s” Dee Rees.
Streisand’s words made us take a look back to our coverage of the 1984 Golden Globe Awards, the year that Streisand won the directing Golden Globe for “Yentl,”
“Streisand, who appeared genuinely surprised by the best director award,” wrote L.A. Times writer Michael London in the story published on Jan. 30, 1984, “said that she hoped it represented ‘new opportunities for so many talented women who tried to make their dreams become realities as I did.’”
Thirty-four years later, she’s still hoping.
ALSO: Barbra Streisand can’t believe she’s the only woman to have won a Golden Globe for director
Drake, Aziz Ansari, Pharrell and more scenes from Netflix's Golden Globes after-party
|Tre'vell Anderson
Held at the newly built Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party was an event fit for a monarch.
Guests were greeted by a blood-red carpet that wound its way to the hotel’s entrance. Presented with an entrance ticket of a black wristband with a Netflix brand upon checking in, attendees were greeted by waiters with glasses of white wine. Around the corner a bellboy, specially hired for the event, managed elevators that took guests upstairs to the party. (The red carpet on the elevator was also branded with the streaming service’s name.)
As the elevator’s doors opened, another sign led guests to a shoe valet, where they were able to trade their heels and dress shoes for a pair of slippers — it was clearly time to Netflix and chill.
Just before 9:30 p.m., Pharrell Williams joined the party in jeans, sneakers and a cream-colored jacket as Mary J Blige’s “Real Love” blared from the speakers. Blige, who was nominated earlier in the night for her role in Netflix’s “Mudbound” and for her original song “Mighty River,” was seated at the party in the film’s reserved section joined by actress Alfre Woodard. On a table not far away, someone had discarded their invites to HBO’s after-party.
Wearing a Time’s Up pin, Golden Globe winner Aziz Ansari goes mostly unnoticed against the bar by the dance floor. Steps away, guests are clamoring to get photos with the “Stranger Things” kids.
A short time later, rapper Drake entered in a black tux with a white shirt and a security detail all around. He made his way across the dance floor, first embracing “Stranger Things’” Millie Bobby Brown before migrating to “Mudbound’s” section and then the bar. At the bar, he and Ansari hugged and exchanged pleasantries.
Oprah at the Golden Globes: Is she running for president? She should!
|Libby Hill
Oprah Winfrey for president was something of a running theme throughout the Golden Globes on Sunday, beginning with Seth Meyers’ opening monologue. He jokingly forbade Winfrey from considering the presidency.
But the trend picked up steam as the night unfolded, particularly after Winfrey’s impassioned acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Not one man mentioned the #MeToo movement in his acceptance speech
|Sonaiya Kelley
And that wasn’t lost on Twitter users.
In a banner year for awareness of sexual harassment and assault, many people tuning into the Golden Globes Sunday night took issue with male winners’ failure to acknowledge the #MeToo movement.
Oprah Winfrey on considering a run for president: ‘Okaay!’
|Jen Yamato
The question isn’t will Oprah Winfrey run for president, but when.
Electrified by her speech onstage at an unusually politicized Golden Globes, celebrities in the audience and fans watching from home were so ready to vote Oprah into the White House that a hashtag quickly gained momentum: #Oprah2020.
Holding court in the VIP row of tables up front, Winfrey sat with Gayle King and “Wrinkle in Time” director Ava DuVernay, their seats turned toward the stage, where word of the internet campaign reached her.
“I tried to tell her!” DuVernay said, smiling.
TRANSCRIPT: Oprah Winfrey’s Cecil B. DeMille Award speech
“The internet is saying Oprah for president in 2020,” The Times told Winfrey. What does Oprah say?
“I say, I’m just glad I got through the speech!” she said, smiling as she referred to her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award acceptance speech. Winfrey was the first black woman to win the honor. “I thought a lot about it. I wanted this to be a meaningful moment.”
Winfrey’s speech, crafted in the spirit of the evening and delivered with a stirring and unimpeachable passion, rallied others to continue speaking up and out against injustice and referenced Sidney Poitier, Rosa Parks, Recy Taylor and the #TimesUp movement.
And it was almost cut short.
Earlier in the evening, Winfrey had been asked to trim her speech by three minutes. “I thought, ‘I don’t know how I can.’ ”
But about that 2020 ticket ...
Will Oprah consider a run for POTUS? She paused, cracking a sly smile. “Okaay!”
Golden Globe winner James Franco on why he wore a Time's Up pin
I was asked this question a lot, too, when I did the film ‘Milk.’ Whenever any group is treated differently or given less rights or less equality than any other . . . it’s everyone's responsibility to stand up and make change.
Backstage, Golden Globe-winning 'Three Billboards' writer-director Martin McDonagh hopes for a 'sea change' in Hollywood
The only thing I have control over is telling a story like this. And doing everything one can to make sure one's set is the safest place to work….
One of the things that has come out about the Weinstein thing is that people knew for years. Hopefully from now on, when they hear, they’ll speak up more quickly. What I’m hoping is a sea change from the last few months.
Backstage after a big 'Lady Bird' night at the Globes, Greta Gerwig on 'an incredible year for women'
|Deborah Vankin
When “Lady Bird” writer-director Greta Gerwig and star Saoirse Ronan took the stage in the Golden Globes press room, they sparked a rowdy round of congratulatory hooting and hollering — to which they responded by hooting and hollering right back, clutching their award statuettes.
When the noise quieted down, the two melted into smiles.
Given how her solo directorial debut dovetails with the rise of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, Gerwig addressed gender equality in entertainment.
“It’s been such an incredible year for women — as actors and writers and directors and producers, people coming to the forefront to tell stories from their world as they see it,” she said. “The support they’ve gotten and the way audiences [have received them] — it all makes it so much easier for the next crop of filmmakers who want to tell stories about women.”
Ronan said she felt “very lucky that from an early age I’ve gotten to do what I want to do."
“There was definitely a time,” she continued, “when you’re trying to figure out what your role [in life] is … and the role of Lady Bird was not around back then — and that was not that long ago! And it’s an incredibly special thing to have a character like that.”
How much of “Lady Bird” is autobiographical? Gerwig shook her head, as if to say, “not at all.”
“She was sort of the opposite of how I was growing up. I was a rule follower, and I didn’t dye my hair bright red,” Gerwig said. “It was an exploration of the kind of person I wanted to be back then. That being said, I’m from Sacramento and went to Catholic girls school, but who Lady Bird is was born from my imagination.”
Gerwig was especially excited about one of the movie’s fans:
“I saw Justin Timberlake, and he saw the movie, and he gives his thumbs up,” she said. “That began my night and I thought: ‘Man, that’s amazing, that’s all you need!’”
Gary Oldman backstage at the Globes: the lessons of Churchill applied to the era of Weinstein
|Deborah Vankin
“Hello everyone, what about that?” Gary Oldman exclaimed as he stepped onto the press room stage Sunday at the Golden Globes.
Oldman had a lucky charm tucked in his pocket: a little book of a speech by Winston Churchill, whom he portrayed in “Darkest Hour.” The actor’s outfit — black, with a Time’s Up pin — was meant to be its own statement, one that Oldman felt passionately about, he said, because of his feelings about Harvey Weinstein.
“I’ve always said when the curtain came down on Harvey, I was flabbergasted and shocked,” he said. “Fortunately, he was never in my orbit. We met him in ’92 and he gave me the creeps. And I said, ‘Let’s not work with that guy.’ And we never did. When the curtain came down, I looked at it as evolution. We’re still coming out of the [mist]. What we do, what we say, how we do it and who we say and do it to, is very, very important. And if that’s exposed, then it’s a good thing.”
He added that “Darkest Hour” illustrates what can come from standing up and saying, “No more. We’re not gonna take it anymore.”
Asked what it meant to embody Churchill, Oldman was just as passionate.
“There are certain figures that are indispensable. And really, looking at Churchill more specifically and closely than just being a figure in British history … really diving into it, our world order we’ve sort of enjoyed over the past 70 years is arguably down to one man,” he said.
“As I said out there, I’m proud of the movie because it shows and illustrates the power of words and actions — that words and actions can literally change the world. And the courage [Churchill] had ... he took on this racist thug, this dictator, it showed extraordinary courage. I look at people like Washington and Lincoln, that’s who I believe you could compare him to.”
Oldman was cheeky on the topic of what projects might be coming up, especially when one reporter suggested he might be playing Sigmund Freud.
“I heard it first from you!” he said, laughing. “That’s interesting. I’ll think about that though.”
For now, making his rounds on the awards circuit is a full-time job.
“We’re on this ride, and if it goes all the way to March 4 [the Oscars], I’ll be at work after that. This is my job at the moment.”