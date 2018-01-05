Gary Oldman accepting the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for his role in "The Darkest Hour," at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

“Hello everyone, what about that?” Gary Oldman exclaimed as he stepped onto the press room stage Sunday at the Golden Globes.

Oldman had a lucky charm tucked in his pocket: a little book of a speech by Winston Churchill, whom he portrayed in “Darkest Hour.” The actor’s outfit — black, with a Time’s Up pin — was meant to be its own statement, one that Oldman felt passionately about, he said, because of his feelings about Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve always said when the curtain came down on Harvey, I was flabbergasted and shocked,” he said. “Fortunately, he was never in my orbit. We met him in ’92 and he gave me the creeps. And I said, ‘Let’s not work with that guy.’ And we never did. When the curtain came down, I looked at it as evolution. We’re still coming out of the [mist]. What we do, what we say, how we do it and who we say and do it to, is very, very important. And if that’s exposed, then it’s a good thing.”

He added that “Darkest Hour” illustrates what can come from standing up and saying, “No more. We’re not gonna take it anymore.”

Asked what it meant to embody Churchill, Oldman was just as passionate.

“There are certain figures that are indispensable. And really, looking at Churchill more specifically and closely than just being a figure in British history … really diving into it, our world order we’ve sort of enjoyed over the past 70 years is arguably down to one man,” he said.

“As I said out there, I’m proud of the movie because it shows and illustrates the power of words and actions — that words and actions can literally change the world. And the courage [Churchill] had ... he took on this racist thug, this dictator, it showed extraordinary courage. I look at people like Washington and Lincoln, that’s who I believe you could compare him to.”

Oldman was cheeky on the topic of what projects might be coming up, especially when one reporter suggested he might be playing Sigmund Freud.

“I heard it first from you!” he said, laughing. “That’s interesting. I’ll think about that though.”

For now, making his rounds on the awards circuit is a full-time job.

“We’re on this ride, and if it goes all the way to March 4 [the Oscars], I’ll be at work after that. This is my job at the moment.”