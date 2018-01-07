Sterling K. Brown on his historic Golden Globe win: 'I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do'

Backstage after winning the Golden Globe award for actor in a TV series, Sterling K. Brown described NBC’s “This Is Us” as “something that made me laugh out loud, it made me cry into the page.”

But what affected Brown the most, he said, was “this fish-out-of-water [character], even in his own family.”

“Growing up, my mom always told me, ‘You’ll have to work twice as hard to get just as far.' ... That experience informs a lot of how I view [my character] Randall.”

When a reporter pointed out that Brown had made history as the first African American man to win in this category, the actor was nothing if not humble.

“I’ve never been the first to do anything!” he said.

“I’ve never considered myself to be a trailblazer,” he continued, joking again that he was the fourth black student council president at his high school. “I just try to stand in my truth all the time. If I come from a place of truth, that’s all I can do.”

Then, he added: “I look forward to seeing someone else stand up here and hold this trophy – not 75 years from now.”

On what inspires him, Brown was quick to answer.

“My children,” he said. “I got two beautiful baby boys. If I have a hard day at work, or a great day at work, they just want to be played with and loved… my boys are everything.”