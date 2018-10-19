Lakers' Kyle Kuzma inks a deal that will have him in LeBron James' first pair of NBA Nikes — literally

The brand ambassadorship, announced Wednesday, was made possible by a change in the NBA’s on-court dress code that removes color restrictions (last year, sneakers worn in regular-season games were limited to black, white, gray or team colors). This means Kuzma will be able to choose from a deep bench of sneakers available to the 3-year-old Culver City-based company both on court and off. (Because he’s also in the final year of a sponsorship deal with Nike, though, expect whatever he wears in-game to be made by the House of Swoosh.)