Bring on the heat

Did you know that eggplant is actually a tropical fruit? Noelle finds plenty of varieties at the market, including Thai and Sicilian, slender Japanese eggplant and the colorful striped Calliope shown above. She suggests finding firm, young fruit (the older fruit can be bitter) and as for what to do with them, try slowly roasting eggplant cubes and tossing them with feta cheese. Or grilling sliced eggplant with wedges of garlic and fresh herbs. Noelle has plenty of recipes in her Market Report column.