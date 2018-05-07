Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in "Suits."Ahead of her&nbsp;highly anticipated royal wedding, Meghan Markle said "I do," and farewell, on the Season 7 finale of USA Network's "Suits."In the two-hour finale, Markle's character, Rachel Zane, married her longtime love Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). The episode was the last for both Markle and Adams, whose characters were written out of the legal drama after accepting an offer to run a firm in Seattle that specializes in class-action lawsuits against Fortune 500 companies."If we're ever going to do something like this in our lives, now's the time," Rachel told Mike in the finale about making the jump (literally) from New York to Seattle.Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle on the Season 7 finale of "Suits."