live updates
Countdown to the Royal Wedding
10 posts
10 posts
filter
live updates
Nov 28, 2017
3:00 a.m.
From L.A. girl to British royalty: Meghan Markle is now the talk of the town
May 7, 2018
8:55 a.m.
What will be the signature looks of Meghan Markle as a princess?
8:55 a.m.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance makes for an ideal Lifetime movie
8:55 a.m.
Here's how Meghan Markle said goodbye to 'Suits' ahead of the royal wedding
May 3, 2018
9:20 a.m.
Celebrate the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in style with these 12 U.K. brands
9:19 a.m.
Etiquette and protocol highlights for royal wedding guests
8:00 a.m.
Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be recorded for streaming and vinyl release
Apr 27, 2018
6:20 a.m.
Not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding? Here are five places where you can feel like a royal
Apr 25, 2018
9:00 a.m.
Find out how Meghan Markle bid farewell to 'Suits' ahead of royal wedding
Apr 1, 2018
9:00 a.m.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement portraits
go to new posts