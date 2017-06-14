POLITICS
Body of man found in MacArthur Park Lake

The body of a man was found in MacArthur Park Lake Wednesday morning, police said.

The discovery was reported just after 10 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 7th Street, said Officer Aareon Jefferson, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were investigating the man’s death.

This is not the first body found in the lake.

In December 2015, the LAPD and firefighters recovered the body of a 31-year-old man. Police did not see any signs of foul play and believed he may have drowned.

