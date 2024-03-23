Advertisement
California

Suspect sought in fatal hit-and-run of homeless man near downtown Los Angeles

By Melissa GomezStaff Writer 
Police are searching for the driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run of a homeless man early Saturday near downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Police responded to a call about 2 a.m. of a man lying face down in the street near 8th and Alvarado streets in Westlake, west of downtown, according to Officer Norma Eisenman, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The unidentified man, who is believed to have been unhoused, was pronounced dead at the scene, Eisenman said. No other information about the victim was released.

No suspect has been identified in the incident.

According to a report from KTLA-TV, the 35-year-old man was walking in a marked crosswalk when a motorist going westbound on 8th Street struck him.

