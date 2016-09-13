Loretta Sanchez faces Kamala Harris, apathy in U.S. Senate race

Good morning. It is Tuesday, Sept. 13. This Southern California hike will take you straight to a haunted house (allegedly). Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

New overtime protections

A bill that will provide overtime pay to California’s farmworkers after eight hours in a workday was signed by the governor Monday. AB 1066 will also phase in a standard 40-hour workweek. “I'm crying tears of joy after so many years that farmworkers have worked so hard to win a significant victory like this that will dramatically change their lives,” said Arturo Rodriguez, president of the United Farm Workers union. Los Angeles Times

None of the above

How much support does Rep. Loretta Sanchez have in her campaign for the U.S. Senate? A new poll finds support for Sanchez is at 16% — the same as the number of registered voters who plan to sit out the November race. “This is the first open U.S. Senate seat in a quarter of a century in California and no one seems to care,” said Dan Schnur, director of the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at USC. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

Lion of the left: Liberal icon Stanley Sheinbaum died Monday at the age of 96. Sheinbaum was credited with raising money for Daniel Ellsberg’s defense in the Pentagon Papers trial and persuading Palestine Liberation Organization Chairman Yasser Arafat to accept Israel as a state. He also served on the Los Angeles Police Commission after the Rodney King beating. Los Angeles Times

End of an era: Longtime L.A. County Supervisor Ed Edelman, who focused much of his work on child welfare, the environment and health services, died Monday at the age of 85. During his 20 years on the Board of Supervisors, the liberal Edelman was known as a behind-the-scenes consensus builder. “I've never been a grandstander. Getting the votes is what counts,” he told The Times in 1993. Los Angeles Times

Mobility plan: Cyclists won’t be getting bike lanes on Westwood Boulevard or Central Avenue any time soon. The City Council rejected the proposal in favor of adding bike lanes to parallel and less-congested streets. Bike activists say the original plan provided more direct, and in some cases safer, routes. 89.3 KPCC

Major construction: Work is underway on the Los Angeles Rams’ new stadium in Inglewood. The $2.66-billion stadium complex will be the most expensive in NFL history. Curbed LA

C’est la vie: Speaking of the Rams, the team lost its first game of the season by a score of 28-0 to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams’ home opener at the Coliseum will be Sunday. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Time for the understudy: Former President Bill Clinton will appear at two L.A. fundraisers today on his wife’s behalf. He’ll also appear at campaign and donor events in Las Vegas tomorrow. Hillary Clinton is home in New York as she recovers from pneumonia. Los Angeles Times

Joke’s on you: On the subject of Hillary Clinton’s illness … a Palm Desert-based impersonator had a little fun at the expense of Twitter users who were convinced that Clinton used a body double after falling ill Sunday. Desert Sun

Birthing plan: Is it bad policy not to allow more midwives in California? CALmatters

Marital stats: Thanks to federal tax records, some demographic information is now available for married same-sex couples. Among the findings: male same-sex couples have a higher household income than female same-sex couples or heterosexual couples. San Francisco has the highest rate of same-sex marriage among men, and Oakland has the highest rate of same-sex female marriages. New York Times

CRIME AND COURTS

Commission nomination: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated Shane Murphy Goldsmith to the civilian Police Commission Monday. If he’s approved by the Los Angeles City Council, Goldsmith would be the third new commissioner to join the panel in a year. Los Angeles Times

Political dynasty: Former Assemblyman Tom Calderon was sentenced to a year in federal custody for laundering bribes to his brother. Because of health problems, Calderon will spend the first half of his sentence in prison and the second half under house arrest. Former state Sen. Ron Calderon, who pleaded guilty to taking bribes from an undercover FBI agent and a corrupt hospital executive, is scheduled to be sentenced next week. Los Angeles Times