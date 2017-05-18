Six hurt in fire at Google conference in Mountain View

Six people were injured Thursday when a fire broke out at an amphitheater in Mountain View, where Google was holding a conference.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at the Shoreline Amphitheatre, a 22,500-capacity venue in the Silicon Valley city, Mountain View Fire Department spokesman Lynn Brown said.

The blaze erupted in the kitchen area. Of those injured, three were taken to a hospital. One person had life-threatening injuries, while the other two had less serious injuries, Brown said.

The fire occurred during Google’s I/O conference, an annual gathering of developers that has taken place since 2008.

A company spokesman told the Associated Press that no conference attendees were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Brown said.

