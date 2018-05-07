Fatal use of force leaves suspected 'prowler' dead in South L.A.

A man described as a "prowler" died Sunday after police attempted to arrest him in South L.A., authorities said.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Newton Division responded to the 4400 block of Towne Avenue after receiving a call about the man at 11:48 a.m. Sunday, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli, an LAPD spokeswoman.
The officers were "involved in a use of force" while attempting to take the suspect into custody, according to Lomeli, who said the man was pronounced dead at L.A. County-USC Medical Center a short time later.
A law enforcement official told The Times the officers used a Taser and beanbag rounds against the suspect. The official, who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity, did not know the man's cause of death.
No gunshots were fired, the official said.
Lomeli could not comment on the type of force used. She referred questions about the suspect's identity and cause of death to the coroner's office.
It was not immediately clear if the suspect was an adult or a juvenile. Lomeli said the incident remains under investigation.
