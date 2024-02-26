Metro rider died after fight involving pepper-spray, police say. Now, suspect is in custody

Trayvon Isiah Willingham has been arrested in the death of a Metro rider.

A 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder after an incident on a Metro bus in which a 63-year-old man died after being hit with pepper spray, authorities announced.

Trayvon Isiah Willingham was arrested and booked after he was interviewed by Los Angeles police detectives in the 3300 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to a news release.

Willingham was allegedly aboard a Metro bus near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Western Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Thursday when he became involved in an altercation with another rider. Emergency police communications described the victim being hit with pepper spray. Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon, but by that point, the suspect was already gone.

Willingham was arrested shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, according to jail records, and he’s being held on $2-million bail.

The exact cause of the victim’s death has not been released.