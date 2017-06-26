Evacuations urged as 1,200-acre fire burns at 'critical rate' in Riverside County

A car crash ignited a fire Monday in a remote Inland Empire canyon, and the blaze quickly spread to 1,200 acres, triggering evacuations.

At 6:15 p.m., the fire was 0% contained as it burned in the dry hills between Beaumont and San Jacinto, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze, dubbed the Manzanita fire, was reported about 3 p.m. after the accident near Lamb Canyon ignited brush. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, officials said.

By 3:30 p.m., flames had burned 80 acres on both sides of Highway 79, which cuts through the hills and connects Beaumont and Gilman Hot Springs, an area famous for its sprawling Church of Scientology compound.

Fire officials shut down Highway 79 and more than 350 firefighters from various agencies are at the scene.

As the blaze spread at a “critical rate,” officials issued an evacuation warning for communities east of the blaze, including Poppet Flats, Silent Valley and Highland Home Road east to Highway 243. A voluntary evacuation was also issued for Death Valley Road, Longhorn Road and Shirleon Drive.

Meanwhile, firefighters from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were battling a 500-acre blaze east of Santa Margarita, in San Luis Obispo County.

Evacuations were issued for the area of Huer Huero Road to Highway 58, and a shelter for evacuees was set up at Santa Margarita Elementary School, according to Cal Fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

