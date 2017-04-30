Wildfires burn hundreds of acres across Inland Empire

Firefighters in Riverside County were battling a fast-moving, 300-acre wildfire on Sunday, one of several blazes across the Inland Empire.

The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. in a field in Highgrove, a community between San Bernardino and Riverside, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Dubbed the Opera fire for its location at East Palmyrita Avenue and Opera Loop, the blaze grew in two hours from about 30 acres to more than 300 acres, fire officials said. It was 5% contained as of 6 p.m.

More than 80 firefighters were trying to control the fire with air tankers, helicopters and ground crews.

Fanned by moderate winds, the flames were posing a threat to radio towers on Box Springs Mountain. No injuries were reported, and it’s unclear what sparked the fire.

In San Bernardino County, firefighters were also battling a vegetation fire in the Cajon Pass near the northbound 15 Freeway. The Tower fire had spread to 150 acres and was 10 percent contained as of 6 p.m., according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

In an unincoporated area of Temecula, the 5-acre Rosa fire was reported about 2 p.m. in an area with avocado fields and heavy vegetation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

More than 100 firefighters had responded to the Rosa fire, and fire officials said air crews dumped retardant around the fire, which limited its growth.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were ordered. Fire investigators were determining what caused the fire.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno