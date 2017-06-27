Essential California: Delta tunnel project gets a huge boost

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, June 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:
TOP STORIES
Delta tunnel project gets a huge boost
Federal fishery agencies Monday pushed forward a controversial water project that would change the way Northern California supplies are sent to the Southland. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service concluded that the construction of new diversion points on the Sacramento River and two massive water tunnels would not jeopardize the existence of endangered species in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, which is the hub of California’s waterworks. Los Angeles Times
Thanks but no thanks
The Supreme Court has rejected a major 2nd Amendment challenge to California’s strict limits on carrying concealed guns in public. The justices by a 7-2 vote turned away an appeal from gun rights advocates who contended that most law-abiding gun owners in San Diego, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area were being wrongly denied permits to carry a weapon when they leave home. Los Angeles Times
Art of the deal
Four years ago, there was a lot of tough talk about spending at the L.A. Department of Water and Power. But now, workers there are poised to get a generous raise that is raising eyebrows from some community activists but not at City Hall. How did this deal happen? An inside look. Los Angeles Times
L.A. STORIES
Beating back the heat and the blazes: Crews battling a wildfire in Santa Clarita faced red flag conditions Monday as temperatures climbed into the triple digits, humidity dropped and winds gusted toward homes and businesses as fast as 30 mph, officials said. Los Angeles Times
An interesting revelation: As Los Angeles heads toward its own minimum-wage increase for large businesses, from $10.50 an hour to $12 an hour on July 1, a new study has found that jobs and work hours fell for Seattle’s lowest-paid employees after the city raised the minimum wage. Los Angeles Times
The newest member: Incoming Congressman Jimmy Gomez has spent his entire political career as a member of the majority party. When he’s sworn in as central and northeast Los Angeles’ newest member of Congress in the coming weeks, he’ll be the most junior Democrat — 194th out of 194 — in Congress. Los Angeles Times
IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER
On the border: Miguel is 23 and from El Salvador. He crossed the border illegally but wasn’t deported — because he brought his child. Washington Post
POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT
Up in Sacramento: Progressive activists, led by the fiery California Nurses Union, are eviscerating Speaker Anthony Rendon for his decision to sideline a version of the single-payer healthcare bill. Los Angeles Times
Angry commuters: There’s nothing that gets people’s blood boiling more than traffic — lots of it. In Playa Vista, irate South Bay commuters are thinking of suing the city over moves to narrow streets in their neighborhood. The fight offers a glimpse of future battles, as Los Angeles officials roll out dozens of similar projects over the next decade. Two sweeping initiatives — Vision Zero and Mobility Plan 2035 — call for reducing traffic deaths and improving transit and bike infrastructure across the city, changes that will frequently come at the expense of travel lanes on major thoroughfares. Los Angeles Times
A recall fight for the ages: Millions of dollars are being spent in the fight to recall of Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman. KPCC
“Oh no!” in the O.C.: Here’s how five Orange County cities are working to pull down the rising cost of a pension “mess.” The Daily Pilot
Another mess: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has asked for his city to be exempted from California’s recently announced ban on state-funded travel to Kentucky. WFPL
CRIME AND COURTS
More on that cop: Dozens of firearms found in the home of a Los Angeles police officer accused of having sex with a teenage cadet are illegal to own in California, three law enforcement sources said Monday. Los Angeles Times
The father is arrested: A South Pasadena man arrested on suspicion of murdering his missing 5-year-old son had been preparing to flee the country, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Los Angeles Times
About that Uber driver: A 46-year-old Uber driver with a felony record has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping after an intoxicated passenger was taken to a hotel and attacked. Los Angeles Times
Wage battle: Los Angeles city officials alleged Monday that fast-food chain Carl’s Jr. failed to pay the minimum wage to three dozen local workers for six months and are demanding $1.45 million in fines and restitution. Los Angeles Times
THE ENVIRONMENT
A desperate search: A family is searching desperately for the Orange County rapper Michael Ramirez, who was swept away by Kern River last week. Los Angeles Times
Behind the flooding: The flooding that displaced residents in 90 homes along the Kings River in the Central Valley over the weekend was more than a week in the making. For eight consecutive days last week, temperatures from Fresno to Bakersfield exceeded 100. Los Angeles Times
Is this dam for ants? Engineers in Utah are using a mini-replica of the Oroville Dam to pinpoint repairs they need to make. Associated Press
CALIFORNIA CULTURE
Fleeing south: Bay Area residents are flooding into Sacramento. The city boasts an affordable housing market, at least compared with the skewed standards of Bay Area residents. San Francisco Chronicle
For next weekend: Here are eight great campgrounds in California that you simply must check out. Los Angeles Times
There’s always next year: The Rams say that to improve the fan experience, they are planning to make available about 70,000 tickets for home games, about 10,000 fewer than last season. Los Angeles Times
A new festival: The Arroyo Seco Weekend music festival took place for the first time over the weekend, and it “was a welcome acknowledgment that the music festival market not only can accommodate a diverse array of ages and interests but can also be good business.” Los Angeles Times
Street food success: “Los Angeles is the only major American city where street vending is illegal, but that will soon change.” NPR
What — me worry? The 65-year-old humor and satire publication MAD magazine is getting a new editor — the fifth in its history — and relocating from New York City to Burbank. Los Angeles Times
CALIFORNIA ALMANAC
Los Angeles area: sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. San Diego: sunny Tuesday, partly cloudy Wednesday. San Francisco area: partly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday. Sacramento: partly cloudy Tuesday, sunny Wednesday. More weather is here.
FOR THE RECORD
Yesterday we mistakenly reported Elon Musk was born in 1981. He was, in fact, born in 1971.
AND FINALLY
Today’s California memory comes from Joel Soffer:
“Born and raised in Ventura, I remember snow falling when I was 3 or 4 years old. That would be 1948 or 1949. My dad, a WWII Seabee veteran who was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and well familiar with snow, got me dressed as warm as he could, and we played in the snow in the front yard of our home. Probably only an inch or so fell, but to a young boy it was magical.”
If you have a memory or story about the Golden State, share it with us. Send us an email to let us know what you love or fondly remember about our state. (Please keep your story to 100 words.)
Please let us know what we can do to make this newsletter more useful to you. Send comments, complaints and ideas to Benjamin Oreskes and Shelby Grad. Also follow them on Twitter @boreskes and @shelbygrad.