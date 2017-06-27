Essential California: Delta tunnel project gets a huge boost

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Tuesday, June 27, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Delta tunnel project gets a huge boost

Federal fishery agencies Monday pushed forward a controversial water project that would change the way Northern California supplies are sent to the Southland. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service concluded that the construction of new diversion points on the Sacramento River and two massive water tunnels would not jeopardize the existence of endangered species in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, which is the hub of California’s waterworks. Los Angeles Times

Thanks but no thanks

The Supreme Court has rejected a major 2nd Amendment challenge to California’s strict limits on carrying concealed guns in public. The justices by a 7-2 vote turned away an appeal from gun rights advocates who contended that most law-abiding gun owners in San Diego, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area were being wrongly denied permits to carry a weapon when they leave home. Los Angeles Times

Art of the deal

Four years ago, there was a lot of tough talk about spending at the L.A. Department of Water and Power. But now, workers there are poised to get a generous raise that is raising eyebrows from some community activists but not at City Hall. How did this deal happen? An inside look. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Beating back the heat and the blazes: Crews battling a wildfire in Santa Clarita faced red flag conditions Monday as temperatures climbed into the triple digits, humidity dropped and winds gusted toward homes and businesses as fast as 30 mph, officials said. Los Angeles Times

An interesting revelation: As Los Angeles heads toward its own minimum-wage increase for large businesses, from $10.50 an hour to $12 an hour on July 1, a new study has found that jobs and work hours fell for Seattle’s lowest-paid employees after the city raised the minimum wage. Los Angeles Times

The newest member: Incoming Congressman Jimmy Gomez has spent his entire political career as a member of the majority party. When he’s sworn in as central and northeast Los Angeles’ newest member of Congress in the coming weeks, he’ll be the most junior Democrat — 194th out of 194 — in Congress. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

On the border: Miguel is 23 and from El Salvador. He crossed the border illegally but wasn’t deported — because he brought his child. Washington Post

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Up in Sacramento: Progressive activists, led by the fiery California Nurses Union, are eviscerating Speaker Anthony Rendon for his decision to sideline a version of the single-payer healthcare bill. Los Angeles Times

Angry commuters: There’s nothing that gets people’s blood boiling more than traffic — lots of it. In Playa Vista, irate South Bay commuters are thinking of suing the city over moves to narrow streets in their neighborhood. The fight offers a glimpse of future battles, as Los Angeles officials roll out dozens of similar projects over the next decade. Two sweeping initiatives — Vision Zero and Mobility Plan 2035 — call for reducing traffic deaths and improving transit and bike infrastructure across the city, changes that will frequently come at the expense of travel lanes on major thoroughfares. Los Angeles Times

A recall fight for the ages: Millions of dollars are being spent in the fight to recall of Democratic state Sen. Josh Newman. KPCC

“Oh no!” in the O.C.: Here’s how five Orange County cities are working to pull down the rising cost of a pension “mess.” The Daily Pilot

Another mess: Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has asked for his city to be exempted from California’s recently announced ban on state-funded travel to Kentucky. WFPL

CRIME AND COURTS

More on that cop: Dozens of firearms found in the home of a Los Angeles police officer accused of having sex with a teenage cadet are illegal to own in California, three law enforcement sources said Monday. Los Angeles Times

The father is arrested: A South Pasadena man arrested on suspicion of murdering his missing 5-year-old son had been preparing to flee the country, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Los Angeles Times

About that Uber driver: A 46-year-old Uber driver with a felony record has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and kidnapping after an intoxicated passenger was taken to a hotel and attacked. Los Angeles Times