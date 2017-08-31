Essential California: Broiling California taxes firefighters, power grids and patience

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Thursday, Aug. 31, and here’s what’s happening across California:

The California broiler

A high-pressure system that smothered the West Coast over the weekend will stay in place through at least Monday, keeping temperatures up to 25 degrees above average in some communities. Officials have issued an excessive heat advisory in southwest California through Friday and a heat advisory for Northern California through the weekend. The toll has already been high: record-setting temperatures, a fast-moving fire that has burned homes in Northern California, blackouts and other power grid issues. Los Angeles Times

Plus: This could be the hottest Burning Man ever. SF Gate

And: A tough time for high school athletes. L.A. Daily News

A new kind of fight

With syphilis rates in the United States the highest they’ve been in decades, experts are taking a second look at what’s causing the new cases and how the government can better combat the trend. Some social workers are now hitting the streets trying more direct outreach. L.A. County health worker Roberto Rocha calls patients recently diagnosed with syphilis or HIV, but younger ones usually don’t pick up their phones. So he shows up at their homes or workplaces. Los Angeles Times

Bitter summer in Hollywood

As Hollywood wraps up the all-important summer box office, studio and movie theater executives are facing a sobering reality: The number of tickets sold has fallen to its lowest level in a quarter-century. There are many explanations: Some say it’s because the movies just weren’t that good, while others are blaming long-term changes in consumer behavior that threaten the future of cinema. Los Angeles Times

Dole’s Southern California footprint

Dole Food Co. is planning to sell its sprawling corporate headquarters and uproot its strawberry operations in Southern California as it seeks to sweeten its books ahead of yet another public stock offering. The world’s largest fresh fruit and vegetable company, owned by Los Angeles billionaire David H. Murdock, is nearly $1.3 billion in debt and operates with low margins and declining revenue. That makes the sale of some of its vast real estate holdings in Hawaii and the U.S. mainland a near imperative. Los Angeles Times

Brave new world

California lawmakers are considering a future without the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity, a step that would boost the renewable energy industry and expand the scope of the state’s battle against global warming. If approved at the end of the legislative session next month, the proposal would eventually ensure that only clean energy moves through the state’s electricity grid, a goal nearly unmatched anywhere in the world. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

End of an era: Westwood’s Iranian bookstore Ketab Corp. closed its doors after 36 years in business, another tough blow for L.A.’s book scene. The shop on Westwood Boulevard proudly stocked censored titles on a shelf marked “books prohibited in Iran,” such as those by celebrated Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad. Los Angeles Times

Food fight: In a city known known for street food, some vendors say L.A. is far too tough on them. LA Weekly

More flats: Amid a housing and rent crisis, the number of apartments being built in L.A. this year is on the rise. Curbed Los Angeles

Out on bond: The L.A. immigrant who was detained on video after dropping off one of his daughters at school was released from detention. His case drew national attention, with critics citing it as an example of President Trump’s aggressive and sweeping stance on illegal immigration. Los Angeles Times

GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS

DiFi fighting words: The leader of California's state Senate, Kevin de León, sharply criticized a call from Sen. Dianne Feinstein for "patience" with President Trump, suggesting it was tantamount to being "complicit" in his behavior. Feinstein, who spoke Tuesday night at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, was booed by the crowd after saying she still thinks he can be a "good president." She went on to suggest a pause before passing judgment in order to see how Trump will handle the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Los Angeles Times

Housing push: California’s top mayors urged state lawmakers Wednesday morning to pass major legislation to address California’s housing problems. Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers are trying to finalize a package of legislation to increase funding to build low-income housing and ease local regulations on home building. Legislators could vote on a series of bills as early as this week and face a Sept. 15 deadline before they depart for the year. Los Angeles Times