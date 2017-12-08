Essential California: Fires rage from San Diego to the San Fernando Valley

Good morning, and welcome to the Essential California newsletter. It’s Friday, Dec. 8, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Flames roar through Southern California

Powerful Santa Ana winds helped fuel new destructive wildfires across Southern California on Thursday that forced evacuations as firefighters slowly made progress on others. In northern San Diego County, a fire spread through the Bonsall area, charring more than 4,000 acres, destroying 20 structures and threatening 1,000 more in the rural area of horses and agricultural land. In Murrieta, a fast-moving wildfire destroyed at least one home and triggered evacuations. The blaze, reported about 1:15 p.m. near Los Alamos and Liberty roads, scorched 300 acres in about three hours, according to Cal Fire. Los Angeles Times

More about the fires

— Driven by erratic winds through parched narrow canyons, the hydra-headed Thomas fire in Ventura County continued its onslaught on many fronts Thursday, roaring through beach communities, suburbs, fruit orchards and rugged mountain redoubts. Los Angeles Times

— The Thomas fire was yet another in the string of harrowing wildfires that are searing 2017 into the state’s record books. They all have had one thing in common — fierce, dry winds from the interior that quickly turn a fire into an inferno. Los Angeles Times

— What’s different about the Santa Ana winds this year? The air is the driest it’s been in recorded history, said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. Los Angeles Times

— What do hungry firefighters eat for breakfast? Try 10,000 eggs and 4,500 strips of bacon. Los Angeles Times

— Times columnist Robin Abcarian was up in Ventura County this week and writes about being mesmerized by the terrible beauty of the flames, while waiting for the Santa Anas to do their worst. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Weighing in: Writing in the Los Angeles Times, Dylan Farrow asks why the #MeToo revolution spared her father Woody Allen. Los Angeles Times

Moving tale: At a humble ceremony, L.A. County’s unclaimed dead were remembered. Many of the dead have “no one but the county” and those in attendance to mourn them, said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Los Angeles Times

How they roll: A new L.A. food truck aims to foster a new generation of healthy eaters. Los Angeles Daily News

The queen at 50: Half a century ago, the Queen Mary sailed into Long Beach Harbor, her oceangoing days behind her. On Friday and Saturday, a weekend 50th anniversary party will celebrate her arrival. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND THE BORDER

One step forward: A committee of the Los Angeles City Council backed a plan Thursday to formally declare L.A. a “city of sanctuary,” a symbolic gesture that comes as the city continues to battle President Trump’s administration over immigration policies. Los Angeles Times

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

That tax bill! Californians still might retain their ability to deduct state and local taxes from their federal returns under the Republican overhaul — but with a catch. The total annual deduction would be capped at $10,000, which is the same level as a limited deduction for property taxes that both the House and Senate plans already include. Los Angeles Times

Plus: Vulnerable California Republicans say they are watching closely as House leaders work on a final tax bill with the Senate, hoping they’ll win back some popular deductions that would lower tax bills in their districts. Los Angeles Times

Nunes is cleared: The House Ethics Committee on Thursday cleared Devin Nunes of allegations that the congressman from Tulare disclosed classified information related to the House investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Los Angeles Times