Essential California: For police, catching stoned drivers isn't so easy

After the legalization of recreational pot in California, law firms specializing in DUI stepped up warnings to marijuana users about being busted. Signs along freeways also have warned drivers that being high on marijuana can get them arrested. A bill proposed in the state Senate last month calls for a one-year driving suspension for any motorist under 21 caught with marijuana in his or her system. But as a traffic stop by San Diego police officer John Perdue in the waning months of 2017 shows, policing marijuana-induced DUIs isn't as easy as arresting and prosecuting drunk drivers. Los Angeles Times