Essential California: Suspected Golden State Killer caught

"When I arrived at the UCSB campus in 1982, I knew it was where I would spend the next chapters of my life. I was 16. The scent of ocean air, the grandeur of the mountains and the feeling of being blessed by just being there gave my life significance. From the horse farms of Hope Ranch to the secondhand shops of Goleta, Santa Barbara was enticing and romantic. I ran up and down the long streets passing manicured yards, smelling sweet jasmine and feeling the crunch of eucalyptus leaves under my feet. My legs carried me farther every time I ran. It was out of my curiosity over what the next curve, the next avenue would bring. I fell in love with California, not with the phony dream of Hollywood, but the majesty of the most beautiful and naturally blessed state in our country. After completing my studies in Santa Barbara, I moved down the coast to another gem, Del Mar. Every time I drove over the hills and saw the expansive ocean open up before me, I knew there was no other place I could ever call home."