Essential California: On ICE

Big debut: A few months after the Los Angeles Football Club was birthed during a red-carpet ceremony held in a dark, stuffy movie studio on Sunset Boulevard, a cross-section of the ownership group met at chairman Peter Guber's Bel-Air home to hammer out a vision for the infant club. "Real formative stuff," team president Tom Penn, who organized the retreat, remembered of the discussion. "If you get it right, it helps with everything else." More than three years later, a major part of that vision will come into focus when LAFC plays the first home game in its history Sunday at Banc of California Stadium, its new $350-million home in the shadow of the Coliseum in Exposition Park. Los Angeles Times