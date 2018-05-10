Essential California: A political odd couple

"I grew up in Canoga Park in the '70s. Two things I have fond memories of both have to do with Brown's Canyon wash. This was a time when the wash was not cemented and my brother, sisters and I would walk to the wash by Roscoe and De Soto looking for polliwogs and frogs. It was our little getaway from the suburb. I remember always going to Lumber City (there was no Home Depot back then) on Plummer and Canoga when my father had projects to complete around the house. There was not a bridge over the wash, and we would go down Plummer (from De Soto), down the little hill, drive/splash through the water, and back up the hill. The simplest things could bring me joy. It was always fun being a boy growing up in the Valley. Times have changed so much since growing up. It's a lot different being a child today."