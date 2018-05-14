Essential California: Rising costs threaten L.A.'s homeless housing goal

Coogler in Cannes: "I dunno, I'm from Oakland, so black culture was everything where I'm from. The idea that nobody will want to see a film about a bunch of Africans, I don't care how many spaceships or stuff is blowing up in it — it can become truth if you don't have anything that disproves it. I just think we've gotta keep making stuff." — "Black Panther" director Ryan Coogler on his influences. Los Angeles Times