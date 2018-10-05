Essential California: Deputies stopped thousands of innocent Latinos on the 5 Freeway in hopes of their next drug bust

“Around the mid-’70s I hitchhiked a lot, mostly to the beach and back home (near the old Aviation High School in Manhattan Beach). My first real adventure was hitchhiking to "the (Colorado) river" with my friend Rob one weekend when I was a freshman in high school. After high school I hitchhiked up and down California. People enjoyed having someone to talk to on long drives; most of the time about Jesus and my need to get saved! Back then I thought, ‘Oh no, not again’ and would politely listen. (Then I became a believer myself!) Today, I still thank God for each one that preached to me, and the rest that gave me rides for nothing but a listening ear in return.”