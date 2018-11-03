Essential California: Gavin Newsom's big-budget, high-risk agenda

Among all the grand promises made by Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom during the 2018 governor’s race — providing universal healthcare, stemming homelessness, making housing more affordable — his goal to increase early childhood education and development programs may be the one most in reach. Newsom is using the message as the closing argument of his front-running campaign for governor, a strong sign that it would be among the top priorities if he is victorious on Tuesday. Republican challenger John Cox, the son of a Chicago public school teacher, has criticized Newsom for proposing policies that he says rely too heavily on government funding. Instead, Cox says, the next governor should work to make California more affordable, which would allow families to pay for preschool and child care of their choosing. Los Angeles Times